The Milwaukee Bucks (10-4) are underdogs (by 5.5 points) to build on a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (11-3) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bucks vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSWI

ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks vs. Celtics Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 121 - Bucks 110

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bucks vs Celtics Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Celtics

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 5.5)

Celtics (- 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-11.5)

Celtics (-11.5) Pick OU: Under (234.5)



Under (234.5) Computer Predicted Total: 231.1

The Celtics' .571 ATS win percentage (8-6-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Bucks' .357 mark (5-9-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Milwaukee and its opponents have exceeded the total 64.3% of the time this season (nine out of 14). That's more often than Boston and its opponents have (seven out of 14).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Bucks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Bucks Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Bucks are third-best in the NBA offensively (120.8 points scored per game) and ranked 23rd on defense (117.7 points allowed).

Milwaukee is 21st in the NBA in rebounds per game (42.5) and 23rd in rebounds conceded (45.2).

This season the Bucks are ranked 23rd in the NBA in assists at 24.6 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Milwaukee is 13th in the NBA in committing them (13.6 per game). It is fourth-worst in forcing them (12.1 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Bucks are sixth in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (14.4). They are fifth-best in 3-point percentage at 38.1%.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.