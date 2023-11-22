Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dane County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball competition in Dane County, Wisconsin today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available right here.
Dane County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Monona Grove High School at Madison Memorial High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on November 22
- Location: Madison, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
