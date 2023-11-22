The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (4-1) are favored by 1.5 points against the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN. The matchup's point total is set at 140.5.

Kansas vs. Tennessee Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kansas -1.5 140.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kansas vs Tennessee Betting Records & Stats

The Jayhawks have covered the spread twice in four opportunities this season.

Kansas has played as a favorite of -120 or more once this season and won that game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Jayhawks have a 54.5% chance to win.

Tennessee is 3-2-0 ATS this year.

This season, the Volunteers have been victorious two times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tennessee has a 50% chance of pulling out a win.

Kansas vs. Tennessee Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kansas 3 75% 85.8 162.2 66 126 145.8 Tennessee 2 40% 76.4 162.2 60 126 137.5

Additional Kansas vs Tennessee Insights & Trends

The Jayhawks record 25.8 more points per game (85.8) than the Volunteers allow (60).

Kansas is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall when scoring more than 60 points.

The Volunteers put up an average of 76.4 points per game, 10.4 more points than the 66 the Jayhawks allow to opponents.

Tennessee is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when it scores more than 66 points.

Kansas vs. Tennessee Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kansas 2-2-0 2-2 3-1-0 Tennessee 3-2-0 0-1 3-2-0

Kansas vs. Tennessee Home/Away Splits

Kansas Tennessee 15-1 Home Record 14-2 7-4 Away Record 4-6 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-6-0 78.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.7 74 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.1 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

