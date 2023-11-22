Marquette vs. Purdue: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 22
The Purdue Boilermakers (5-0) will attempt to extend a five-game win run when they visit the Marquette Golden Eagles (5-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The Golden Eagles have also taken five games in a row.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Purdue vs. Marquette matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Marquette vs. Purdue Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Marquette vs. Purdue Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Purdue Moneyline
|Marquette Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Purdue (-3.5)
|140.5
|-155
|+130
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Purdue (-3.5)
|141.5
|-152
|+126
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Marquette vs. Purdue Betting Trends
- Marquette has won one game against the spread this season.
- Purdue has compiled a 4-1-0 record against the spread this season.
- Boilermakers games have hit the over three out of five times this season.
Marquette Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1400
- Marquette has a 6.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.