Wednesday's contest between the Purdue Boilermakers (5-0) and Marquette Golden Eagles (5-0) going head-to-head at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center has a projected final score of 75-70 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Boilermakers, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 5:00 PM ET on November 22.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Marquette vs. Purdue Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Time: 5:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Marquette vs. Purdue Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 75, Marquette 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Purdue

Computer Predicted Spread: Purdue (-4.9)

Purdue (-4.9) Computer Predicted Total: 144.4

Marquette is 1-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Purdue's 4-1-0 ATS record. The Golden Eagles are 1-2-0 and the Boilermakers are 3-2-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles have a +75 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15 points per game. They're putting up 80.4 points per game to rank 96th in college basketball and are allowing 65.4 per contest to rank 98th in college basketball.

Marquette ranks 222nd in college basketball at 32.6 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 33.4 its opponents average.

Marquette makes 8.8 three-pointers per game (73rd in college basketball), 2.0 more than its opponents (6.8).

The Golden Eagles' 100.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 83rd in college basketball, and the 82.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 85th in college basketball.

Marquette wins the turnover battle by 6.2 per game, committing 8.8 (31st in college basketball) while its opponents average 15.

