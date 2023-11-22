Wednesday's contest at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center has the Purdue Boilermakers (5-0) matching up with the Marquette Golden Eagles (5-0) at 5:00 PM (on November 22). Our computer prediction projects a 74-70 victory for Purdue, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

According to our computer prediction, Purdue projects to cover the 3.5-point spread in its matchup versus Marquette. The total has been set at 140.5, and the two sides are projected to hit the over.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Marquette vs. Purdue Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center Line: Purdue -3.5

Purdue -3.5 Point Total: 140.5

140.5 Moneyline (To Win): Purdue -155, Marquette +130

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Marquette vs. Purdue Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 74, Marquette 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Purdue

Pick ATS: Purdue (-3.5)



Purdue (-3.5) Pick OU: Over (140.5)



Purdue is 4-1-0 against the spread this season compared to Marquette's 1-2-0 ATS record. A total of three out of the Boilermakers' games this season have hit the over, and one of the Golden Eagles' games have gone over. The two teams score an average of 162.8 points per game, 22.3 more points than this matchup's total.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles outscore opponents by 15 points per game (posting 80.4 points per game, 95th in college basketball, and allowing 65.4 per outing, 97th in college basketball) and have a +75 scoring differential.

Marquette is 219th in college basketball at 32.6 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 33.4 its opponents average.

Marquette knocks down 2.0 more threes per game than the opposition, 8.8 (75th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.8.

Marquette has won the turnover battle by 6.2 per game, committing 8.8 (29th in college basketball) while forcing 15 (58th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.