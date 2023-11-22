The No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (5-0) take a five-game win streak into a road matchup with the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (5-0), winners of five straight as well. The Golden Eagles are underdogs by 3.5 points in the contest, which starts at 5:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 143.5 points.

Marquette vs. Purdue Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Purdue -3.5 143.5

Golden Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Marquette has combined with its opponent to score more than 143.5 points just once this season.

Marquette's average game total this season has been 145.8, 2.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Marquette has covered the spread once in three opportunities this season.

Marquette came away victorious in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The Golden Eagles have played as an underdog of +145 or more once this season and won that game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Marquette has a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Marquette vs. Purdue Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Purdue 2 40% 82.4 162.8 60.6 126 144.5 Marquette 1 33.3% 80.4 162.8 65.4 126 147.5

Additional Marquette Insights & Trends

The Golden Eagles put up an average of 80.4 points per game, 19.8 more points than the 60.6 the Boilermakers give up.

Marquette is 1-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall when it scores more than 60.6 points.

Marquette vs. Purdue Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Purdue 4-1-0 4-1 3-2-0 Marquette 1-2-0 0-0 1-2-0

Marquette vs. Purdue Home/Away Splits

Purdue Marquette 14-2 Home Record 16-1 8-3 Away Record 8-4 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 8-2-0 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.3 67.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 79.7 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 11-4-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

