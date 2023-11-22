Marquette vs. Purdue: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 22
The No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (5-0) take a five-game win streak into a road matchup with the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (5-0), winners of five straight as well. The Golden Eagles are underdogs by 3.5 points in the contest, which starts at 5:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 143.5 points.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Marquette vs. Purdue Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Where: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Purdue
|-3.5
|143.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Golden Eagles Betting Records & Stats
- Marquette has combined with its opponent to score more than 143.5 points just once this season.
- Marquette's average game total this season has been 145.8, 2.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Marquette has covered the spread once in three opportunities this season.
- Marquette came away victorious in the one game it played as the underdog this season.
- The Golden Eagles have played as an underdog of +145 or more once this season and won that game.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Marquette has a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.
Marquette vs. Purdue Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 143.5
|% of Games Over 143.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Purdue
|2
|40%
|82.4
|162.8
|60.6
|126
|144.5
|Marquette
|1
|33.3%
|80.4
|162.8
|65.4
|126
|147.5
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Marquette Insights & Trends
- The Golden Eagles put up an average of 80.4 points per game, 19.8 more points than the 60.6 the Boilermakers give up.
- Marquette is 1-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall when it scores more than 60.6 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Marquette vs. Purdue Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Purdue
|4-1-0
|4-1
|3-2-0
|Marquette
|1-2-0
|0-0
|1-2-0
Marquette vs. Purdue Home/Away Splits
|Purdue
|Marquette
|14-2
|Home Record
|16-1
|8-3
|Away Record
|8-4
|6-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-8-0
|4-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-2-0
|76.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|83.3
|67.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|79.7
|7-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|11-4-0
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-6-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.