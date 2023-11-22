The Wisconsin Badgers (3-2) take the court against the SMU Mustangs (4-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Wisconsin vs. SMU Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida TV: FOX Sports Networks

Wisconsin Stats Insights

The Badgers make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.3 percentage points higher than the Mustangs have allowed to their opponents (36.9%).

Wisconsin is 3-1 when it shoots better than 36.9% from the field.

The Badgers are the 264th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mustangs rank 60th.

The Badgers score 11.4 more points per game (75.4) than the Mustangs give up (64).

Wisconsin has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 64 points.

SMU Stats Insights

The Mustangs' 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is three percentage points lower than the Badgers have given up to their opponents (45.3%).

SMU has put together a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.

The Mustangs are the 60th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Badgers sit at 108th.

The Mustangs' 77.2 points per game are 9.8 more points than the 67.4 the Badgers allow.

SMU has a 4-0 record when allowing fewer than 75.4 points.

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Wisconsin played worse at home last season, posting 66.5 points per game, compared to 67.3 per game away from home.

The Badgers gave up 60.7 points per game last season at home, which was 10.3 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (71).

In home games, Wisconsin sunk 0.8 more threes per game (8.5) than in away games (7.7). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (37.4%) compared to away from home (32.6%).

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, SMU scored 70.9 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 68.1.

In 2022-23, the Mustangs allowed 12.3 fewer points per game at home (70.8) than on the road (83.1).

At home, SMU knocked down 7.1 treys per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged away (6). SMU's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.3%) than away (28%).

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/14/2023 @ Providence L 72-59 Amica Mutual Pavilion 11/17/2023 Robert Morris W 78-68 Kohl Center 11/20/2023 Virginia W 65-41 Suncoast Credit Union Arena 11/22/2023 SMU - Suncoast Credit Union Arena 11/27/2023 Western Illinois - Kohl Center 12/2/2023 Marquette - Kohl Center

SMU Upcoming Schedule