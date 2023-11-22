How to Watch Wisconsin vs. SMU on TV or Live Stream - November 22
The SMU Mustangs (4-1) take on the Wisconsin Badgers (3-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. It starts at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Wisconsin vs. SMU Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Wisconsin Stats Insights
- This season, the Badgers have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.3% higher than the 36.9% of shots the Mustangs' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Wisconsin shoots better than 36.9% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
- The Badgers are the 263rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mustangs rank 56th.
- The Badgers record 75.4 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 64.0 the Mustangs allow.
- Wisconsin has a 3-1 record when scoring more than 64.0 points.
SMU Stats Insights
- The Mustangs' 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than the Badgers have given up to their opponents (45.3%).
- This season, SMU has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.3% from the field.
- The Mustangs are the 56th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Badgers sit at 110th.
- The Mustangs average 9.8 more points per game (77.2) than the Badgers allow (67.4).
- When SMU allows fewer than 75.4 points, it is 4-0.
Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last season, Wisconsin averaged 0.8 fewer points per game (66.5) than away from home (67.3).
- When playing at home, the Badgers surrendered 10.3 fewer points per game (60.7) than when playing on the road (71.0).
- Wisconsin averaged 8.5 threes per game with a 37.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.8 more threes and 4.8% points better than it averaged in away games (7.7 threes per game, 32.6% three-point percentage).
SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- SMU averaged 70.9 points per game at home last season, and 68.1 on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Mustangs conceded 12.3 fewer points per game at home (70.8) than on the road (83.1).
- At home, SMU knocked down 7.1 trifectas per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged on the road (6.0). SMU's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.3%) than away (28.0%).
Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Providence
|L 72-59
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|11/17/2023
|Robert Morris
|W 78-68
|Kohl Center
|11/20/2023
|Virginia
|W 65-41
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/22/2023
|SMU
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/27/2023
|Western Illinois
|-
|Kohl Center
|12/2/2023
|Marquette
|-
|Kohl Center
SMU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|Lamar
|W 78-67
|Moody Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|Texas A&M
|L 79-66
|Moody Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|West Virginia
|W 70-58
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/22/2023
|Wisconsin
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/26/2023
|UL Monroe
|-
|Moody Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|Dayton
|-
|Moody Coliseum
