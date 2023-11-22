The SMU Mustangs (4-1) take on the Wisconsin Badgers (3-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. It starts at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Wisconsin vs. SMU Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida TV: FOX Sports Networks

Wisconsin Stats Insights

This season, the Badgers have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.3% higher than the 36.9% of shots the Mustangs' opponents have knocked down.

In games Wisconsin shoots better than 36.9% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.

The Badgers are the 263rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mustangs rank 56th.

The Badgers record 75.4 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 64.0 the Mustangs allow.

Wisconsin has a 3-1 record when scoring more than 64.0 points.

SMU Stats Insights

The Mustangs' 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than the Badgers have given up to their opponents (45.3%).

This season, SMU has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.3% from the field.

The Mustangs are the 56th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Badgers sit at 110th.

The Mustangs average 9.8 more points per game (77.2) than the Badgers allow (67.4).

When SMU allows fewer than 75.4 points, it is 4-0.

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last season, Wisconsin averaged 0.8 fewer points per game (66.5) than away from home (67.3).

When playing at home, the Badgers surrendered 10.3 fewer points per game (60.7) than when playing on the road (71.0).

Wisconsin averaged 8.5 threes per game with a 37.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.8 more threes and 4.8% points better than it averaged in away games (7.7 threes per game, 32.6% three-point percentage).

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

SMU averaged 70.9 points per game at home last season, and 68.1 on the road.

In 2022-23, the Mustangs conceded 12.3 fewer points per game at home (70.8) than on the road (83.1).

At home, SMU knocked down 7.1 trifectas per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged on the road (6.0). SMU's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.3%) than away (28.0%).

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/14/2023 @ Providence L 72-59 Amica Mutual Pavilion 11/17/2023 Robert Morris W 78-68 Kohl Center 11/20/2023 Virginia W 65-41 Suncoast Credit Union Arena 11/22/2023 SMU - Suncoast Credit Union Arena 11/27/2023 Western Illinois - Kohl Center 12/2/2023 Marquette - Kohl Center

SMU Upcoming Schedule