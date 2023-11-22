The SMU Mustangs (4-1) take on the Wisconsin Badgers (3-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. It starts at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Wisconsin vs. SMU Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Wisconsin Stats Insights

  • This season, the Badgers have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.3% higher than the 36.9% of shots the Mustangs' opponents have knocked down.
  • In games Wisconsin shoots better than 36.9% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
  • The Badgers are the 263rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mustangs rank 56th.
  • The Badgers record 75.4 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 64.0 the Mustangs allow.
  • Wisconsin has a 3-1 record when scoring more than 64.0 points.

SMU Stats Insights

  • The Mustangs' 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than the Badgers have given up to their opponents (45.3%).
  • This season, SMU has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.3% from the field.
  • The Mustangs are the 56th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Badgers sit at 110th.
  • The Mustangs average 9.8 more points per game (77.2) than the Badgers allow (67.4).
  • When SMU allows fewer than 75.4 points, it is 4-0.

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last season, Wisconsin averaged 0.8 fewer points per game (66.5) than away from home (67.3).
  • When playing at home, the Badgers surrendered 10.3 fewer points per game (60.7) than when playing on the road (71.0).
  • Wisconsin averaged 8.5 threes per game with a 37.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.8 more threes and 4.8% points better than it averaged in away games (7.7 threes per game, 32.6% three-point percentage).

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • SMU averaged 70.9 points per game at home last season, and 68.1 on the road.
  • In 2022-23, the Mustangs conceded 12.3 fewer points per game at home (70.8) than on the road (83.1).
  • At home, SMU knocked down 7.1 trifectas per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged on the road (6.0). SMU's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.3%) than away (28.0%).

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 @ Providence L 72-59 Amica Mutual Pavilion
11/17/2023 Robert Morris W 78-68 Kohl Center
11/20/2023 Virginia W 65-41 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/22/2023 SMU - Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/27/2023 Western Illinois - Kohl Center
12/2/2023 Marquette - Kohl Center

SMU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 Lamar W 78-67 Moody Coliseum
11/14/2023 Texas A&M L 79-66 Moody Coliseum
11/20/2023 West Virginia W 70-58 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/22/2023 Wisconsin - Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/26/2023 UL Monroe - Moody Coliseum
11/29/2023 Dayton - Moody Coliseum

