How to Watch Wisconsin vs. SMU on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Wisconsin Badgers (3-2) take on the SMU Mustangs (4-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.
Wisconsin vs. SMU Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Wisconsin Stats Insights
- This season, the Badgers have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.3% higher than the 36.9% of shots the Mustangs' opponents have hit.
- Wisconsin is 3-1 when it shoots better than 36.9% from the field.
- The Badgers are the 261st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mustangs rank 55th.
- The Badgers average 75.4 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 64.0 the Mustangs give up.
- Wisconsin is 3-1 when scoring more than 64.0 points.
SMU Stats Insights
- The Mustangs are shooting 42.3% from the field, 3.0% lower than the 45.3% the Badgers' opponents have shot this season.
- SMU is 2-0 when it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.
- The Mustangs are the 55th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Badgers sit at 109th.
- The Mustangs' 77.2 points per game are 9.8 more points than the 67.4 the Badgers allow.
- When SMU allows fewer than 75.4 points, it is 4-0.
Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Wisconsin scored 66.5 points per game at home last year. Away from home, it performed better offensively, averaging 67.3 points per contest.
- The Badgers gave up 60.7 points per game in home games last season, compared to 71.0 when playing on the road.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Wisconsin fared better when playing at home last season, averaging 8.5 threes per game with a 37.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.7 threes per game and a 32.6% three-point percentage on the road.
SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, SMU averaged 70.9 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 68.1.
- At home, the Mustangs conceded 70.8 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 83.1.
- SMU knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than on the road (6.0) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.3%) than away (28.0%).
Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Providence
|L 72-59
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|11/17/2023
|Robert Morris
|W 78-68
|Kohl Center
|11/20/2023
|Virginia
|W 65-41
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/22/2023
|SMU
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/27/2023
|Western Illinois
|-
|Kohl Center
|12/2/2023
|Marquette
|-
|Kohl Center
SMU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|Lamar
|W 78-67
|Moody Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|Texas A&M
|L 79-66
|Moody Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|West Virginia
|W 70-58
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/22/2023
|Wisconsin
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/26/2023
|UL Monroe
|-
|Moody Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|Dayton
|-
|Moody Coliseum
