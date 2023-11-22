How to Watch Wisconsin vs. SMU on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Wisconsin Badgers (3-2) go up against the SMU Mustangs (4-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
Wisconsin vs. SMU Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Wisconsin Stats Insights
- The Badgers are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 9.3 percentage points higher than the 36.9% the Mustangs allow to opponents.
- In games Wisconsin shoots better than 36.9% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
- The Mustangs are the 54th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Badgers sit at 263rd.
- The Badgers record 11.4 more points per game (75.4) than the Mustangs allow (64).
- Wisconsin has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 64 points.
SMU Stats Insights
- The Mustangs' 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is three percentage points lower than the Badgers have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
- SMU has put together a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.
- The Badgers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Mustangs rank 38th.
- The Mustangs put up an average of 77.2 points per game, 9.8 more points than the 67.4 the Badgers give up.
- SMU is 4-0 when giving up fewer than 75.4 points.
Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last season, Wisconsin posted 0.8 fewer points per game (66.5) than in road games (67.3).
- Defensively the Badgers played better in home games last year, ceding 60.7 points per game, compared to 71 in road games.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Wisconsin fared better when playing at home last year, averaging 8.5 three-pointers per game with a 37.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.7 threes per game and a 32.6% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- SMU scored more points at home (70.9 per game) than away (68.1) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Mustangs gave up 12.3 fewer points per game at home (70.8) than away (83.1).
- At home, SMU drained 7.1 treys per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged on the road (6). SMU's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.3%) than away (28%).
Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Providence
|L 72-59
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|11/17/2023
|Robert Morris
|W 78-68
|Kohl Center
|11/20/2023
|Virginia
|W 65-41
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/22/2023
|SMU
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/27/2023
|Western Illinois
|-
|Kohl Center
|12/2/2023
|Marquette
|-
|Kohl Center
SMU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|Lamar
|W 78-67
|Moody Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|Texas A&M
|L 79-66
|Moody Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|West Virginia
|W 70-58
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/22/2023
|Wisconsin
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/26/2023
|UL Monroe
|-
|Moody Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|Dayton
|-
|Moody Coliseum
