How to Watch Wisconsin vs. SMU on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Wisconsin Badgers (3-2) face the SMU Mustangs (4-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Wisconsin vs. SMU Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Wisconsin Stats Insights
- The Badgers are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 9.3 percentage points higher than the 36.9% the Mustangs allow to opponents.
- In games Wisconsin shoots better than 36.9% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
- The Mustangs are the 54th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Badgers sit at 262nd.
- The 75.4 points per game the Badgers average are 11.4 more points than the Mustangs allow (64.0).
- Wisconsin has a 3-1 record when scoring more than 64.0 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
SMU Stats Insights
- The Mustangs' 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than the Badgers have given up to their opponents (45.3%).
- SMU is 2-0 when it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.
- The Mustangs are the 54th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Badgers sit at 110th.
- The Mustangs score an average of 77.2 points per game, 9.8 more points than the 67.4 the Badgers give up.
- SMU is 4-0 when giving up fewer than 75.4 points.
Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Wisconsin played worse at home last year, scoring 66.5 points per game, compared to 67.3 per game on the road.
- Defensively the Badgers played better in home games last year, ceding 60.7 points per game, compared to 71.0 in away games.
- In home games, Wisconsin sunk 0.8 more three-pointers per game (8.5) than in road games (7.7). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (37.4%) compared to in road games (32.6%).
SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, SMU put up 70.9 points per game last season, 2.8 more than it averaged on the road (68.1).
- At home, the Mustangs allowed 70.8 points per game, 12.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (83.1).
- SMU made more 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than away (6.0) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.3%) than on the road (28.0%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Providence
|L 72-59
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|11/17/2023
|Robert Morris
|W 78-68
|Kohl Center
|11/20/2023
|Virginia
|W 65-41
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/22/2023
|SMU
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/27/2023
|Western Illinois
|-
|Kohl Center
|12/2/2023
|Marquette
|-
|Kohl Center
SMU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|Lamar
|W 78-67
|Moody Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|Texas A&M
|L 79-66
|Moody Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|West Virginia
|W 70-58
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/22/2023
|Wisconsin
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/26/2023
|UL Monroe
|-
|Moody Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|Dayton
|-
|Moody Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.