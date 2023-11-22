The Wisconsin Badgers (3-2) go up against the SMU Mustangs (4-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wisconsin vs. SMU matchup.

Wisconsin vs. SMU Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Wisconsin vs. SMU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Wisconsin vs. SMU Betting Trends

Wisconsin has won two games against the spread this season.

The Badgers and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of five times this season.

SMU has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

Mustangs games have gone over the point total just once this year.

Wisconsin Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), Wisconsin is 38th in college basketball. It is far higher than that, 29th, according to computer rankings.

Wisconsin has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

