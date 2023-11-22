The Wisconsin Badgers (3-2) face the SMU Mustangs (4-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wisconsin vs. SMU matchup in this article.

Wisconsin vs. SMU Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Wisconsin vs. SMU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Wisconsin vs. SMU Betting Trends

Wisconsin has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

In the Badgers' five games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

SMU has won two games against the spread this season.

So far this year, just one of the Mustangs games has gone over the point total.

Wisconsin Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Sportsbooks rate Wisconsin considerably lower (38th in the country) than the computer rankings do (29th).

With odds of +8000, Wisconsin has been given a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship.

