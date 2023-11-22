Wednesday's game between the Wisconsin Badgers (3-2) and SMU Mustangs (4-1) squaring off at Suncoast Credit Union Arena has a projected final score of 72-69 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Wisconsin, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:30 PM ET on November 22.

Based on our computer prediction, SMU projects to cover the 7.5-point spread in its matchup against Wisconsin. The over/under has been set at 144.5, and the two teams are projected to come in below that total.

Wisconsin vs. SMU Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cypress Lake, Florida

Cypress Lake, Florida Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena

Suncoast Credit Union Arena Line: Wisconsin -7.5

Wisconsin -7.5 Point Total: 144.5

144.5 Moneyline (To Win): Wisconsin -350, SMU +275

Wisconsin vs. SMU Score Prediction

Prediction: Wisconsin 72, SMU 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Wisconsin vs. SMU

Pick ATS: SMU (+7.5)



SMU (+7.5) Pick OU: Under (144.5)



Wisconsin has gone 2-3-0 against the spread, while SMU's ATS record this season is 2-2-0. The Badgers are 3-2-0 and the Mustangs are 1-3-0 in terms of hitting the over. The teams average 152.6 points per game, 8.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Wisconsin Performance Insights

The Badgers have a +40 scoring differential, topping opponents by eight points per game. They're putting up 75.4 points per game to rank 185th in college basketball and are giving up 67.4 per contest to rank 131st in college basketball.

Wisconsin is 264th in the nation at 31.6 rebounds per game. That's five more than the 26.6 its opponents average.

Wisconsin makes 5.6 three-pointers per game (302nd in college basketball) while shooting 32.2% from deep (195th in college basketball). It is making 1.2 fewer threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 6.8 per game while shooting 34.3%.

The Badgers' 100.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 89th in college basketball, and the 89.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 216th in college basketball.

Wisconsin has committed 4.2 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.2 (80th in college basketball action) while forcing 14.4 (78th in college basketball).

SMU Performance Insights

The Mustangs outscore opponents by 13.2 points per game (posting 77.2 points per game, 158th in college basketball, and allowing 64 per outing, 74th in college basketball) and have a +66 scoring differential.

SMU pulls down 38.2 rebounds per game (60th in college basketball) while conceding 32.4 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.8 boards per game.

SMU knocks down 7 three-pointers per game (209th in college basketball) while shooting 31.3% from deep (221st in college basketball). It is making 1.4 more threes than its opponents, who drain 5.6 per game at 27.5%.

SMU has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 10.4 per game (94th in college basketball) while forcing 14.6 (73rd in college basketball).

