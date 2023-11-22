Wednesday's contest between the Wisconsin Badgers (3-2) and the SMU Mustangs (4-1) at Suncoast Credit Union Arena has a projected final score of 73-69 based on our computer prediction, with Wisconsin coming out on top. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM on November 22.

According to our computer prediction, SMU projects to cover the 7.5-point spread in its matchup versus Wisconsin. The over/under has been set at 143.5, and the two teams are projected to fall short of that total.

Wisconsin vs. SMU Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cypress Lake, Florida

Cypress Lake, Florida Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena

Suncoast Credit Union Arena Line: Wisconsin -7.5

Wisconsin -7.5 Point Total: 143.5

143.5 Moneyline (To Win): Wisconsin -300, SMU +240

Wisconsin vs. SMU Score Prediction

Prediction: Wisconsin 73, SMU 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Wisconsin vs. SMU

Pick ATS: SMU (+7.5)



SMU (+7.5) Pick OU: Under (143.5)



Wisconsin has put together a 2-3-0 record against the spread this season, while SMU is 2-2-0. The Badgers have hit the over in three games, while Mustangs games have gone over one time. The two teams combine to score 152.6 points per game, 9.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Wisconsin Performance Insights

The Badgers have a +40 scoring differential, topping opponents by eight points per game. They're putting up 75.4 points per game to rank 185th in college basketball and are giving up 67.4 per outing to rank 132nd in college basketball.

Wisconsin prevails in the rebound battle by an average of five boards. It is collecting 31.6 rebounds per game (264th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 26.6 per outing.

Wisconsin connects on 5.6 three-pointers per game (301st in college basketball), 1.2 fewer than its opponents (6.8).

The Badgers rank 89th in college basketball by averaging 100.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 216th in college basketball, allowing 89.7 points per 100 possessions.

Wisconsin has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 10.2 per game (78th in college basketball action) while forcing 14.4 (79th in college basketball).

SMU Performance Insights

The Mustangs outscore opponents by 13.2 points per game (posting 77.2 points per game, 158th in college basketball, and conceding 64 per outing, 74th in college basketball) and have a +66 scoring differential.

SMU averages 38.2 rebounds per game (59th in college basketball) while allowing 32.4 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.8 boards per game.

SMU makes 1.4 more threes per contest than the opposition, 7 (209th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.6.

SMU has committed 10.4 turnovers per game (92nd in college basketball), 4.2 fewer than the 14.6 it forces (74th in college basketball).

