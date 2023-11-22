Wednesday's contest at Suncoast Credit Union Arena has the Wisconsin Badgers (3-2) squaring off against the SMU Mustangs (4-1) at 8:30 PM (on November 22). Our computer prediction projects a 73-69 win for Wisconsin, who is a small favorite based on our model.

According to our computer prediction, SMU projects to cover the 7.5-point spread in its matchup versus Wisconsin. The over/under is listed at 138.5, and the two teams are projected to hit the over.

Wisconsin vs. SMU Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Time: 8:30 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: Cypress Lake, Florida

Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena

Line: Wisconsin -7.5

Point Total: 138.5

Moneyline (To Win): Wisconsin -350, SMU +280

Wisconsin vs. SMU Score Prediction

Prediction: Wisconsin 73, SMU 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Wisconsin vs. SMU

Pick ATS: SMU (+7.5)



SMU (+7.5) Pick OU: Over (138.5)



Wisconsin has put together a 2-3-0 record against the spread this season, while SMU is 2-2-0. The Badgers are 3-2-0 and the Mustangs are 1-3-0 in terms of hitting the over. The teams score 152.6 points per game, 14.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Wisconsin Performance Insights

The Badgers are outscoring opponents by eight points per game with a +40 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.4 points per game (185th in college basketball) and allow 67.4 per contest (132nd in college basketball).

Wisconsin wins the rebound battle by five boards on average. It records 31.6 rebounds per game, which ranks 264th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 26.6 per contest.

Wisconsin connects on 1.2 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 5.6 (301st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.8.

The Badgers average 100.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (89th in college basketball), and allow 89.7 points per 100 possessions (216th in college basketball).

Wisconsin has committed 10.2 turnovers per game (78th in college basketball action), 4.2 fewer than the 14.4 it forces on average (79th in college basketball).

SMU Performance Insights

The Mustangs have a +66 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.2 points per game. They're putting up 77.2 points per game, 158th in college basketball, and are giving up 64 per contest to rank 74th in college basketball.

SMU grabs 38.2 rebounds per game (59th in college basketball) while conceding 32.4 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.8 boards per game.

SMU connects on 7 three-pointers per game (209th in college basketball) at a 31.3% rate (221st in college basketball), compared to the 5.6 per game its opponents make, at a 27.5% rate.

SMU has committed 10.4 turnovers per game (92nd in college basketball), 4.2 fewer than the 14.6 it forces (74th in college basketball).

