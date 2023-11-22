Wisconsin vs. SMU November 22 Tickets & Start Time
The SMU Mustangs (4-1) will play the Wisconsin Badgers (3-2) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This contest is available on Fox Sports 1.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Wisconsin vs. SMU Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Wisconsin Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wisconsin Players to Watch
- Zhuric Phelps: 14.2 PTS, 5 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Tyreek Smith: 8.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK
- Samuell Williamson: 7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- B.J. Edwards: 5 PTS, 4 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Chuck Harris: 13.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
SMU Players to Watch
- Phelps: 14.2 PTS, 5 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Smith: 8.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK
- Williamson: 7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Edwards: 5 PTS, 4 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Harris: 13.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wisconsin vs. SMU Stat Comparison
|SMU Rank
|SMU AVG
|Wisconsin AVG
|Wisconsin Rank
|161st
|77.2
|Points Scored
|75.4
|189th
|74th
|64
|Points Allowed
|67.4
|132nd
|61st
|38.2
|Rebounds
|31.6
|264th
|42nd
|12.2
|Off. Rebounds
|10.4
|116th
|209th
|7
|3pt Made
|5.6
|301st
|56th
|16.8
|Assists
|11.4
|269th
|95th
|10.4
|Turnovers
|10.2
|81st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.