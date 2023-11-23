Big East Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, November 23
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 3:22 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
There are two games featuring a Big East team on the Thursday college basketball schedule, including the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets versus the Creighton Bluejays.
Big East Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Creighton Bluejays
|4:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 23
|FloHoops
|St. John's Red Storm vs. VCU Rams
|5:30 PM ET, Thursday, November 23
|-
