Will Malik Heath get into the end zone when the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions meet in Week 12 on Thursday at 12:30 PM ET? In the column below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Will Malik Heath score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a TD)

Heath has 7 yards on one receptions. He has been targeted six times, and puts up 1.4 yards receiving per game.

Heath does not have a TD reception this year in five games.

Malik Heath Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Falcons 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Saints 2 0 0 0 Week 9 Rams 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Chargers 1 1 7 0

