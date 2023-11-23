Detroit (8-2) rides a three-game winning streak into a matchup with Green Bay (4-6) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Ford Field. The Lions are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 8.5 points. An over/under of 47.5 points has been set for the outing.

Before live betting this week's game that has the Lions taking on the Packers, check out the article below. We have compiled all of the relevant statistics and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Packers vs. Lions Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Packers have led after the first quarter in two games, have trailed after the first quarter in six games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in two games .

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Lions have been winning seven times, have been behind two times, and have been tied one time.

Detroit's offense is averaging 6.1 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 3.4 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

This season, the Packers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in four games, lost the second quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

The Lions have won the second quarter in seven games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in two games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

Detroit's offense is averaging 9.2 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 6.8 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of 10 games this season, the Packers have won the third quarter eight times, been outscored one time, and been knotted up one time.

In 10 games this season, the Lions have outscored their opponent in the third quarter two times, lost five times, and tied three times.

Offensively, Detroit is averaging 3.5 points in the third quarter (21st-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 5.5 points on average in the third quarter (24th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Packers' 10 games this year, they have won the fourth quarter four times, been outscored four times, and been knotted up two times.

In 10 games this year, the Lions have won the fourth quarter seven times, been outscored two times, and been knotted up one time.

Detroit's offense is averaging 8.9 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 6.1 points on average in that quarter.

Packers vs. Lions Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

So far in 2023, the Packers have led after the first half in three games, have been behind after the first half in six games, and have been knotted up after the first half in one game.

At the conclusion of the first half, the Lions have had the lead eight times and have been behind two times.

2nd Half

This season, the Packers have outscored their opponent in the second half in six games, been outscored in the second half in two games, and been knotted up in the second half in two games.

The Lions have outscored their opponent in the second half in four games this season, been outscored in the second half in five games, and tied in the second half in one game.

Detroit's offense is averaging 12.4 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is surrendering 11.6 points on average in the second half.

