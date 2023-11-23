One of the best pass-catchers in football will be on show when Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Detroit Lions host the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

Check out the top performers in this outing between the Lions and the Packers, and what player prop bets to ponder.

A.J. Dillon Touchdown Odds

Dillon Odds to Score First TD: +850

Dillon Odds to Score Anytime TD: +330

David Montgomery Touchdown Odds

Montgomery Odds to Score First TD: +450

Montgomery Odds to Score Anytime TD: +185

More Packers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds A.J. Dillon - 46.5 (-114) 12.5 (-114) Jordan Love 228.5 (-114) 15.5 (-108) - Christian Watson - - 42.5 (-114) Romeo Doubs - - 40.5 (-114) Tucker Kraft - - 25.5 (-113) Jayden Reed - - 40.5 (-113)

More Lions Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Jahmyr Gibbs - 47.5 (-114) 26.5 (-114) Jared Goff 256.5 (-114) - - Sam LaPorta - - 44.5 (-114) David Montgomery - 67.5 (-114) 5.5 (-113) Kalif Raymond - - 12.5 (-114) Josh Reynolds - - 20.5 (-114) Amon-Ra St. Brown - - 82.5 (-114) Jameson Williams - - 23.5 (-114)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.