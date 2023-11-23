Packers vs. Lions: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 12
On Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions (8-2) are projected to keep their three-game winning streak intact as they are favored by 7.5 points against the Green Bay Packers (4-6). This game has an over/under of 46.5.
Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Lions as they ready for this matchup against the Packers. Before the Packers play the Lions, check out their recent betting trends and insights.
Packers vs. Lions Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Detroit Moneyline
|Green Bay Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Lions (-7.5)
|46.5
|-350
|+275
|FanDuel
|Lions (-7.5)
|46.5
|-390
|+310
Green Bay vs. Detroit Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan
- TV Info: FOX
- TV Info: FOX
Packers vs. Lions Betting Insights
- Green Bay's record against the spread in 2023 is 5-5-0.
- There have been four Green Bay games (out of 10) that went over the total this season.
- Detroit has posted a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Lions have won once ATS (1-1) as a 7.5-point favorite or more this year.
- Detroit games with a set total have hit the over six times this season (60%).
