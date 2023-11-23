Green Bay Packers receiver Romeo Doubs will face a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 12 (Thursday at 12:30 PM ET), up against the Detroit Lions. The Lions are ranked 16th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 223.5 per game.

Doubs' 38 receptions have turned into 396 total yards (and an average of 39.6 per game) and seven scores. He has been targeted 65 times.

Doubs vs. the Lions

Doubs vs the Lions (since 2021): 3 GP / 37.7 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 37.7 REC YPG / REC TD Two players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Detroit in the 2023 season.

The Lions have allowed 13 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Three opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Detroit on the season.

The 223.5 passing yards the Lions give up per outing makes them the 16th-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

So far this season, the Lions have conceded 16 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.6 per game. That ranks 23rd in NFL play.

Packers Player Previews

Romeo Doubs Receiving Props vs. the Lions

Receiving Yards: 40.5 (-115)

Doubs Receiving Insights

Doubs, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in three of 10 games this year.

Doubs has 19.1% of his team's target share (65 targets on 341 passing attempts).

He has 396 receiving yards on 65 targets to rank 106th in NFL play with 6.1 yards per target.

Doubs has hauled in a touchdown pass in six of 10 games this season, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

He has 31.8% of his team's 22 offensive touchdowns this season (seven).

Doubs has been targeted 14 times in the red zone (25.9% of his team's 54 red zone pass attempts).

Doubs' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Chargers 11/19/2023 Week 11 6 TAR / 5 REC / 53 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 11/12/2023 Week 10 5 TAR / 3 REC / 31 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 3 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 10/29/2023 Week 8 9 TAR / 4 REC / 18 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/22/2023 Week 7 5 TAR / 2 REC / 30 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

