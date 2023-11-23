Thursday's game that pits the Seton Hall Pirates (4-0) against the USC Trojans (3-1) at LionTree Arena has a projected final score of 74-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Seton Hall. Game time is at 5:30 PM ET on November 23.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

USC vs. Seton Hall Game Info & Odds

USC vs. Seton Hall Score Prediction

Prediction: Seton Hall 74, USC 67

Spread & Total Prediction for USC vs. Seton Hall

Computer Predicted Spread: Seton Hall (-7.0)

Seton Hall (-7.0) Computer Predicted Total: 141.9

USC Performance Insights

Offensively, USC was the 157th-ranked squad in the country (72.5 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was 96th (67.4 points allowed per game).

Last year, the Trojans were 147th in the nation in rebounds (32.2 per game) and 247th in rebounds allowed (32.1).

Last season USC was ranked 143rd in the country in assists with 13.5 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Trojans were 274th in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (6.5) last season. They were 162nd in 3-point percentage at 34.5%.

USC was 204th in the country in 3-pointers allowed (7.4 per game) and 149th in 3-point percentage defensively (33.4%) last season.

Last season, the Trojans took 67% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 33% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 75% of the Trojans' baskets were 2-pointers, and 25% were 3-pointers.

Seton Hall Performance Insights

Last season Seton Hall averaged 68.4 points per game (266th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 65.1 points per contest (42nd-ranked).

The Pirates pulled down 31.6 rebounds per game (187th-ranked in college basketball). They allowed 31.1 rebounds per contest (175th-ranked).

Seton Hall dished out 12.2 assists per game, which ranked them 249th in the nation.

Last season the Pirates averaged 12.9 turnovers per game (283rd-ranked in college basketball) and forced 13.5 turnovers per contest (66th-ranked).

Last year the Pirates sank 5.8 three-pointers per game (324th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 32.5% (273rd-ranked) from downtown.

Seton Hall gave up 6.5 treys per game (82nd-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opposing teams to shoot 31.8% (64th-ranked) from downtown.

Seton Hall attempted 36.4 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 67.2% of the shots it took (and 75.8% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 17.7 threes per contest, which were 32.8% of its shots (and 24.2% of the team's buckets).

