Bam Adebayo and the rest of the Miami Heat will be matching up versus the New York Knicks on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent time on the court, a 118-100 win over the Bulls, Adebayo tallied 23 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

With prop bets available for Adebayo, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 21.5 22.8 Rebounds 9.5 10.2 Assists 3.5 4.1 PRA -- 37.1 PR -- 33



Looking to bet on one or more of Adebayo's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, he's put up 15.8% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 15.5 per contest.

The Heat rank 20th in possessions per game with 98.9. His opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.9 possessions per contest.

The Knicks give up 105.8 points per contest, best in the league.

On the boards, the Knicks have allowed 39.9 rebounds per game, which puts them second in the league.

The Knicks concede 24.5 assists per game, fifth-ranked in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bam Adebayo vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/12/2023 39 23 9 1 0 1 2 5/10/2023 39 18 8 2 0 1 1 5/8/2023 38 23 13 2 0 0 1 5/6/2023 36 17 12 0 0 1 0 5/2/2023 38 15 8 6 0 1 0 4/30/2023 37 16 8 2 0 0 0 3/29/2023 35 9 11 4 0 0 1 3/22/2023 40 15 7 3 0 1 1 3/3/2023 38 18 4 4 0 2 1 2/2/2023 38 32 9 3 0 1 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.