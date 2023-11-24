The Boise State Broncos (6-5) and the Air Force Falcons (8-3) square off on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Albertsons Stadium in a clash of MWC foes.

From an offensive standpoint, Boise State ranks 26th in the FBS with 439.6 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 83rd in total defense (386.1 yards allowed per contest). Air Force has been excelling on defense, giving up just 265.3 total yards per contest (fourth-best). On offense, it ranks 81st by putting up 366.5 total yards per game.

We will dig into all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on Fox Sports 1.

Boise State vs. Air Force Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Boise, Idaho Venue: Albertsons Stadium

Boise State vs. Air Force Key Statistics

Boise State Air Force 439.6 (27th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 366.5 (83rd) 386.1 (78th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 265.3 (4th) 209.9 (8th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 282.1 (2nd) 229.7 (61st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 84.5 (133rd) 16 (75th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (75th) 15 (61st) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (113th)

Boise State Stats Leaders

Taylen Green has compiled 1,298 yards (118.0 ypg) on 96-of-180 passing with eight touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 319 rushing yards (29.0 ypg) on 62 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

Ashton Jeanty has compiled 1,006 rushing yards on 169 carries, scoring 12 touchdowns. He's also added 419 yards (38.1 per game) on 32 catches with four touchdowns.

George Holani has piled up 478 yards on 80 carries, scoring five times.

Eric McAlister has hauled in 47 receptions for 873 yards (79.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Billy Bowens has a total of 269 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 20 throws and scoring one touchdown.

Air Force Stats Leaders

Emmanuel Michel is his team's leading rusher with 163 carries for 733 yards, or 66.6 per game. He's found the end zone nine times on the ground, as well.

Jared Roznos' 332 receiving yards (30.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 11 catches on 15 targets with two touchdowns.

Cade Harris has caught three passes and compiled 147 receiving yards (13.4 per game) with one touchdown.

Dane Kinamon's five receptions (on seven targets) have netted him 126 yards (11.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.

