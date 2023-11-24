The Milwaukee Bucks, Brook Lopez included, hit the court versus the Washington Wizards on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 119-116 loss against the Celtics, Lopez totaled 28 points and seven rebounds.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Lopez, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Brook Lopez Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 11.8 12.1 Rebounds 6.5 5.1 5.6 Assists -- 1.0 1.1 PRA -- 17.9 18.8 PR -- 16.9 17.7 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.4



Brook Lopez Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, Lopez has made 4.5 shots per game, which accounts for 10.5% of his team's total makes.

He's made 1.6 threes per game, or 11.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Lopez's opponents, the Wizards, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 22nd, averaging 105.2 possessions per game, while his Bucks average 103.9 per game, fifth-highest among NBA teams.

Allowing 123.9 points per game, the Wizards are the 29th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

On the glass, the Wizards are ranked last in the NBA, conceding 50.9 rebounds per contest.

Conceding 29.3 assists per game, the Wizards are the worst team in the NBA.

Giving up 13 made 3-pointers per contest, the Wizards are the 19th-ranked squad in the league.

Brook Lopez vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/20/2023 32 16 9 1 1 5 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.