Bucks vs. Wizards: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Washington Wizards (2-12) will attempt to break a seven-game losing streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (10-5) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Fiserv Forum as heavy, 12.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and MNMT.
Bucks vs. Wizards Odds & Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: BSWI and MNMT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-12.5
|-
Bucks Betting Records & Stats
- In Milwaukee's 14 games with a set total, nine have hit the over (64.3%).
- The Bucks are 6-9-0 ATS this season.
- This season, Milwaukee has been favored 14 times and won 10, or 71.4%, of those games.
- Milwaukee has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -1000.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 90.9% chance of a victory for the Bucks.
Bucks vs Wizards Additional Info
Bucks vs. Wizards Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|0
|0%
|120.5
|235.6
|117.8
|241.7
|232.7
|Wizards
|0
|0%
|115.1
|235.6
|123.9
|241.7
|235.1
Additional Bucks Insights & Trends
- The Bucks have gone 7-3 over their past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Bucks have gone over the total six times.
- Milwaukee has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (4-4-0) than it has at home (2-5-0).
- The Bucks average just 3.4 fewer points per game (120.5) than the Wizards allow (123.9).
- Milwaukee is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when scoring more than 123.9 points.
Bucks vs. Wizards Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bucks
|6-9
|0-1
|9-6
|Wizards
|6-8
|0-0
|9-5
Bucks vs. Wizards Point Insights
|Bucks
|Wizards
|120.5
|115.1
|4
|10
|4-2
|2-3
|5-1
|1-4
|117.8
|123.9
|23
|29
|3-3
|4-2
|5-1
|2-4
