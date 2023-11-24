The Washington Wizards (2-12) will try to break a seven-game losing streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (10-5) on November 24, 2023 at Fiserv Forum.

Bucks vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports

Bucks vs Wizards Additional Info

Bucks Stats Insights

The Bucks make 49.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points lower than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (50.1%).

Milwaukee is 6-1 when it shoots better than 50.1% from the field.

The Wizards are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 21st.

The Bucks put up 120.5 points per game, just 3.4 fewer points than the 123.9 the Wizards allow.

Milwaukee has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 123.9 points.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

The Bucks are scoring 118.6 points per game this season at home, which is 3.5 fewer points than they're averaging on the road (122.1).

At home, Milwaukee is allowing 2.6 fewer points per game (116.4) than away from home (119).

The Bucks are averaging 14.6 threes per game, which is 0.5 more than they're averaging on the road (14.1). In terms of three-point percentage, they are shooting 36.6% at home and 39.6% on the road.

Bucks Injuries