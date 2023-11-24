The Minnesota Wild's upcoming contest versus the Colorado Avalanche is slated for Friday at 8:30 PM ET. Will Frederick Gaudreau find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Frederick Gaudreau score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Gaudreau stats and insights

Gaudreau is yet to score through seven games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Avalanche.

Gaudreau has no points on the power play.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 55 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.5 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Gaudreau recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:04 Home L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:23 Home W 7-4 10/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:14 Home L 5-4 OT 10/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:13 Home L 7-3 10/17/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:02 Away W 5-2 10/14/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:51 Away L 7-4 10/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:36 Home W 2-0

Wild vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

