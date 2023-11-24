Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks face the Washington Wizards at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Last time out, which was on November 22, Antetokounmpo posted 21 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and two steals in a 119-116 loss versus the Celtics.

In this article we will look at Antetokounmpo's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 30.5 29.6 Rebounds 12.5 10.4 Assists 5.5 4.6 PRA -- 44.6 PR -- 40



Giannis Antetokounmpo Insights vs. the Wizards

Antetokounmpo has taken 19.1 shots per game this season and made 11.5 per game, which account for 20.4% and 24.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Bucks average the fifth-most possessions per game with 103.9. His opponents, the Wizards, have one of the slowest tempos with 105.2 possessions per contest.

The Wizards are the 29th-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 123.9 points per game.

On the glass, the Wizards are ranked last in the league, allowing 50.9 rebounds per contest.

Conceding 29.3 assists per game, the Wizards are the worst team in the NBA.

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/20/2023 34 42 13 8 0 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.