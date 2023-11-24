Will Marcus Foligno Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 24?
When the Minnesota Wild square off against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, will Marcus Foligno light the lamp? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Marcus Foligno score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Foligno stats and insights
- Foligno has scored in two of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Avalanche.
- Foligno has no points on the power play.
- He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have given up 55 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.5 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Foligno recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|15:33
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|14:33
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/12/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|15:43
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/10/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|15:29
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|18:28
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|13:32
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|15:24
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/2/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|15:03
|Home
|L 5-3
|10/29/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|15:47
|Away
|L 4-3
|10/27/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|18:22
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
Wild vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
