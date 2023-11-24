Friday's contest that pits the Marquette Golden Eagles (4-0) versus the Boston College Eagles (3-2) at Suncoast Credit Union Arena has a projected final score of 73-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Marquette, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 4:30 PM ET on November 24.

In their most recent outing on Sunday, the Golden Eagles earned a 96-36 victory against Saint Peter's.

Marquette vs. Boston College Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Marquette vs. Boston College Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 73, Boston College 63

Marquette Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Golden Eagles' +217 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game) was a result of putting up 65 points per game (179th in college basketball) while allowing 58.2 per contest (37th in college basketball).

In conference games, Marquette tallied fewer points per game (64) than its overall average (65).

Offensively the Golden Eagles played better at home last season, posting 68.9 points per game, compared to 60.8 per game away from home.

In 2022-23, Marquette gave up 52.8 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it allowed 63.

