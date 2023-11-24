The Milwaukee Bucks, with Pat Connaughton, take on the Washington Wizards at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Last time out, which was on November 22, Connaughton posted three points in a 119-116 loss against the Celtics.

Below we will dive into Connaughton's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Pat Connaughton Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 6.0 6.5 Rebounds -- 3.6 4.0 Assists -- 2.2 2.4 PRA -- 11.8 12.9 PR -- 9.6 10.5



Pat Connaughton Insights vs. the Wizards

Connaughton has taken 5.1 shots per game this season and made 2.1 per game, which account for 5.8% and 4.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Bucks average the seventh-most possessions per game with 103.9. His opponents, the Wizards, have one of the slowest tempos with 105.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Wizards have conceded 123.9 points per contest, which is 29th-best in the NBA.

The Wizards give up 50.9 rebounds per contest, worst in the league.

The Wizards are the worst squad in the NBA, allowing 29.3 assists per game.

Pat Connaughton vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/20/2023 26 3 4 4 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.