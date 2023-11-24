Can we expect Zach Bogosian finding the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild take on the Colorado Avalanche at 8:30 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Zach Bogosian score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Bogosian stats and insights

Bogosian is yet to score through nine games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Avalanche.

Bogosian has no points on the power play.

Avalanche defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are conceding 55 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.5 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Bogosian recent games

Wild vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

