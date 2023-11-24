Will Zach Bogosian Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 24?
Can we expect Zach Bogosian finding the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild take on the Colorado Avalanche at 8:30 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Zach Bogosian score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Bogosian stats and insights
- Bogosian is yet to score through nine games this season.
- This is his first game of the season against the Avalanche.
- Bogosian has no points on the power play.
Avalanche defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Avalanche are conceding 55 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.5 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Bogosian recent games
Wild vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
