Based on our computer projections, the Alabama Crimson Tide will beat the Auburn Tigers when the two teams play at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, November 25, which begins at 3:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Alabama vs. Auburn Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Auburn (+13.5) Over (48) Alabama 31, Auburn 19

Alabama Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Crimson Tide have an implied win probability of 86.7%.

The Crimson Tide are 7-3-0 against the spread this year.

Alabama has an ATS record of 2-2 when playing as at least 13.5-point favorites.

This season, seven of the Crimson Tide's 10 games have gone over the point total.

Alabama games have had an average of 51.6 points this season, 3.6 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Auburn Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 18.2% chance to win.

The Tigers' ATS record is 5-6-0 this year.

When it has played as at least 13.5-point underdogs this year, Auburn is 1-0 against the spread.

The teams have hit the over in four of the Tigers' 11 games with a set total.

The average point total for Auburn this year is 3.5 points higher than this game's over/under.

Crimson Tide vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Alabama 36.5 17.4 38.6 18.6 33 15.3 Auburn 27.5 21.5 30.3 21 24.2 22

