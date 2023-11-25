The No. 5 Florida State Seminoles (11-0) visit the Florida Gators (5-6) at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Florida State has been firing on all cylinders this season, ranking 18th-best in total offense (450.7 yards per game) and 24th-best in total defense (323.2 yards allowed per game). With 424.8 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Florida ranks 41st in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 91st, allowing 396.2 total yards per game.

Florida State vs. Florida Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Florida State vs. Florida Key Statistics

Florida State Florida 450.7 (26th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 424.8 (45th) 323.2 (23rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 396.2 (80th) 162.3 (64th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 152.1 (77th) 288.5 (17th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 272.7 (28th) 5 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (21st) 15 (64th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (129th)

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis has 2,745 pass yards for Florida State, completing 64.2% of his passes and tossing 20 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 176 rushing yards (16.0 ypg) on 73 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Trey Benson has 773 rushing yards on 121 carries with 11 touchdowns. He's also added 17 catches for 214 yards (19.5 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Lawrance Toafili has piled up 322 yards on 54 carries, scoring three times. He's grabbed 21 passes for 175 yards (15.9 per game) and one touchdown, as well.

Keon Coleman's 615 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 75 times and has totaled 45 receptions and 11 touchdowns.

Johnny Wilson has hauled in 33 receptions totaling 532 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jaheim Bell has been the target of 51 passes and hauled in 36 receptions for 465 yards, an average of 42.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Florida Stats Leaders

Graham Mertz has put up 2,878 passing yards, or 261.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 72.8% of his passes and has collected 20 touchdowns with three interceptions.

Montrell Johnson has run for 710 yards on 134 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground. He's also added 30 catches, totaling 236 yards and one touchdown in the passing game.

Trevor Etienne has run for 710 yards across 121 attempts, scoring eight touchdowns. He's chipped in with 18 catches for 173 yards and one touchdown.

Ricky Pearsall paces his squad with 953 receiving yards on 63 catches with four touchdowns.

Eugene Wilson III has totaled 502 receiving yards (45.6 yards per game) and six touchdowns on 58 receptions.

Arlis Boardingham has racked up 289 reciving yards (26.3 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

