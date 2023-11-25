In Forest County, Wisconsin, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Information on how to stream them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Forest County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Laona Wabeno High School at Randolph High School

  • Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 25
  • Location: Waupun, WI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.