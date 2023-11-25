The Fresno State Bulldogs (8-3) play a familiar opponent when they visit the San Diego State Aztecs (3-8) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Snapdragon Stadium in an MWC battle.

Fresno State is averaging 31 points per game on offense, which ranks them 44th in the FBS. Defensively, the defense ranks 53rd, allowing 23.8 points per contest. San Diego State's offense has been a bottom-25 unit this season, putting up 19.4 points per game, which ranks 17th-worst in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranks 83rd with 27.5 points surrendered per contest.

Below in this story, we'll give all the details you need to know about how to view this game on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Fresno State vs. San Diego State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: Snapdragon Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Fresno State vs. San Diego State Key Statistics

Fresno State San Diego State 381.8 (72nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 317.1 (116th) 382.4 (64th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 411.9 (97th) 102.1 (118th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 146.7 (83rd) 279.7 (23rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 170.4 (117th) 11 (21st) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (81st) 22 (6th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (45th)

Fresno State Stats Leaders

Mikey Keene has thrown for 2,396 yards (217.8 ypg) to lead Fresno State, completing 66.9% of his passes and tossing 21 touchdown passes compared to eight interceptions this season.

Malik Sherrod has 739 rushing yards on 137 carries with seven touchdowns.

Elijah Gilliam has collected 354 yards on 91 attempts, scoring five times.

Erik Brooks' leads his squad with 641 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 49 catches (out of 79 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Jalen Moss has put up a 613-yard season so far with five touchdowns, reeling in 49 passes on 79 targets.

Mac Dalena has a total of 479 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 40 passes and scoring three touchdowns.

San Diego State Stats Leaders

Jalen Mayden has been a dual threat for San Diego State this season. He has 1,844 passing yards (167.6 per game) while completing 63.1% of his passes. He's tossed nine touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 422 yards (38.4 ypg) on 115 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Jaylon Armstead has run for 405 yards across 88 attempts, scoring seven touchdowns.

Mekhi Shaw has racked up 383 receiving yards on 27 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Mark Redman has recorded 353 receiving yards (32.1 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 32 receptions.

Brionne Penny's 35 targets have resulted in 25 receptions for 290 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Fresno State or San Diego State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.