The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (11-0) and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-5) take the field for Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate. Keep reading for a look at the odds and best bets for this game.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Georgia vs. Georgia Tech? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Georgia vs. Georgia Tech?

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Georgia 39, Georgia Tech 20

Georgia 39, Georgia Tech 20 Georgia has not yet lost as the moneyline favorite this season, going 10-0.

The Bulldogs have won all four games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -3000 or shorter.

Georgia Tech has been an underdog in seven games this season and won four (57.1%) of those contests.

The Yellow Jackets have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +1200 odds on them winning this game.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bulldogs have an implied win probability of 96.8%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Georgia Tech (+24.5)



Georgia Tech (+24.5) Georgia has four wins in 11 games versus the spread this year.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 24.5 points or more five times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Georgia Tech has six wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

Parlay your bets together on the Georgia vs. Georgia Tech matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (59.5)



Under (59.5) Four of Georgia's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 59.5 points.

There have been seven Georgia Tech games that have finished with a combined score higher than 59.5 points this season.

Georgia averages 40.4 points per game against Georgia Tech's 31.9, totaling 12.8 points over the game's point total of 59.5.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Georgia

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.5 54.4 52 Implied Total AVG 39.1 41.6 34.8 ATS Record 4-7-0 2-5-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 6-5-0 3-4-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 10-0 6-0 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Georgia Tech

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.1 54.5 57.7 Implied Total AVG 33.4 32.8 34 ATS Record 6-4-0 3-2-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 8-2-0 5-0-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-2 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-3 1-1 3-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.