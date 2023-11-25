The Green Bay Phoenix (2-3) go up against the Saint Thomas Tommies (3-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Resch Center. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Green Bay vs. St. Thomas Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Green Bay Stats Insights

  • Green Bay has compiled a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.6% from the field.
  • The Phoenix are the 217th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tommies sit at 306th.
  • The Phoenix's 59.4 points per game are just 3.1 fewer points than the 62.5 the Tommies allow to opponents.
  • Green Bay has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 62.5 points.

Green Bay Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Green Bay put up more points at home (61.8 per game) than away (57.6) last season.
  • At home, the Phoenix gave up 75.3 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 76.8.
  • Beyond the arc, Green Bay drained more 3-pointers away (7.2 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (30.7%) than at home (29.7%).

Green Bay Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 @ Valparaiso L 64-59 Athletics-Recreation Center
11/20/2023 @ Montana State W 54-53 Worthington Arena
11/21/2023 UC Riverside L 74-68 Worthington Arena
11/25/2023 St. Thomas - Resch Center
11/29/2023 @ Purdue Fort Wayne - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
12/2/2023 Milwaukee - Resch Center

