How to Watch Green Bay vs. St. Thomas on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Green Bay Phoenix (2-3) go up against the Saint Thomas Tommies (3-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Resch Center. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Green Bay vs. St. Thomas Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
Green Bay Stats Insights
- Green Bay has compiled a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.6% from the field.
- The Phoenix are the 217th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tommies sit at 306th.
- The Phoenix's 59.4 points per game are just 3.1 fewer points than the 62.5 the Tommies allow to opponents.
- Green Bay has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 62.5 points.
Green Bay Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Green Bay put up more points at home (61.8 per game) than away (57.6) last season.
- At home, the Phoenix gave up 75.3 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 76.8.
- Beyond the arc, Green Bay drained more 3-pointers away (7.2 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (30.7%) than at home (29.7%).
Green Bay Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Valparaiso
|L 64-59
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|11/20/2023
|@ Montana State
|W 54-53
|Worthington Arena
|11/21/2023
|UC Riverside
|L 74-68
|Worthington Arena
|11/25/2023
|St. Thomas
|-
|Resch Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Purdue Fort Wayne
|-
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|Milwaukee
|-
|Resch Center
