Saturday's game between the Saint Thomas Tommies (3-3) and the Green Bay Phoenix (2-3) at Resch Center has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 65-62, with St. Thomas coming out on top. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on November 25.

There is no line set for the game.

Green Bay vs. St. Thomas Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Venue: Resch Center

Green Bay vs. St. Thomas Score Prediction

Prediction: St. Thomas 65, Green Bay 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Green Bay vs. St. Thomas

Computer Predicted Spread: St. Thomas (-2.7)

St. Thomas (-2.7) Computer Predicted Total: 126.5

Both Green Bay and St. Thomas are 2-2-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. One of the Phoenix's games this season have gone over the point total, and zero of the Tommies' games have gone over.

Green Bay Performance Insights

The Phoenix's -35 scoring differential (being outscored by 7.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 59.4 points per game (353rd in college basketball) while giving up 66.4 per contest (108th in college basketball).

Green Bay is 223rd in the nation at 32.6 rebounds per game. That's 1.4 more than the 31.2 its opponents average.

Green Bay knocks down 6.6 three-pointers per game (242nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.6. It shoots 28.4% from deep while its opponents hit 29.7% from long range.

The Phoenix's 83.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 325th in college basketball, and the 93.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 265th in college basketball.

Green Bay has come up short in the turnover battle by 6.6 turnovers per game, committing 13.0 (244th in college basketball play) while forcing 6.4 (363rd in college basketball).

