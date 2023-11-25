The Washington State Cougars (7-0) will look to extend a seven-game winning run when hitting the road against the Green Bay Phoenix (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. It airs at 1:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Green Bay Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico
  • TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Horizon Games

Green Bay vs. Washington State Scoring Comparison

  • The Cougars score 14.3 more points per game (76.9) than the Phoenix allow (62.6).
  • Washington State is 6-0 when it scores more than 62.6 points.
  • Green Bay's record is 3-1 when it gives up fewer than 76.9 points.
  • The Phoenix average 72.8 points per game, 17.5 more points than the 55.3 the Cougars give up.
  • Green Bay has a 3-2 record when putting up more than 55.3 points.
  • When Washington State allows fewer than 72.8 points, it is 7-0.
  • This season the Phoenix are shooting 45.7% from the field, 12.9% higher than the Cougars give up.
  • The Cougars' 47.7 shooting percentage from the field is 8.9 higher than the Phoenix have conceded.

Green Bay Leaders

  • Cassie Schiltz: 10.6 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)
  • Natalie McNeal: 10.0 PTS, 45.8 FG%
  • Callie Genke: 12.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.2 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)
  • Maddy Schreiber: 9.2 PTS, 54.1 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)
  • Jasmine Kondrakiewicz: 6.8 PTS, 45.5 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Green Bay Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 @ Creighton W 65-53 D.J. Sokol Arena
11/23/2023 UMass W 85-52 Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
11/24/2023 Maryland L 68-59 Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
11/25/2023 Washington State - Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
11/30/2023 @ Milwaukee - Klotsche Center
12/5/2023 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.