The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-4) will try to break a three-game losing skid when visiting the Milwaukee Panthers (3-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. This matchup is at 2:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Milwaukee vs. Southern Miss Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Milwaukee Stats Insights

This season, the Panthers have a 38.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 38.9% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents have made.

In games Milwaukee shoots better than 38.9% from the field, it is 2-0 overall.

The Panthers are the 120th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles rank 167th.

The Panthers put up 14.5 more points per game (75.3) than the Golden Eagles allow (60.8).

When Milwaukee totals more than 60.8 points, it is 3-3.

Milwaukee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Milwaukee performed better in home games last year, scoring 84.8 points per game, compared to 69.3 per game in away games.

When playing at home, the Panthers surrendered 7.4 fewer points per game (70.1) than when playing on the road (77.5).

When it comes to three-point shooting, Milwaukee fared better when playing at home last season, draining 8.7 threes per game with a 38.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 32.1% three-point percentage in road games.

Milwaukee Upcoming Schedule