The SMU Mustangs (9-2) and the Navy Midshipmen (5-5) square off on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in a clash of AAC foes.

SMU has been firing on all cylinders this season, as they rank sixth-best in scoring offense (40.3 points per game) and 15th-best in scoring defense (18 points allowed per game). Navy ranks 13th-worst in points per game on offense (18.7), but at least it has been shutting down opposing offenses on the other side of the ball, ranking 23rd-best in points allowed per game (19.3).

SMU vs. Navy Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

University Park, Texas Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

SMU vs. Navy Key Statistics

SMU Navy 471.3 (17th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 304.1 (130th) 306.5 (14th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 349.8 (21st) 185.7 (28th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 202.3 (14th) 285.5 (18th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 101.8 (132nd) 9 (10th) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (10th) 13 (95th) Takeaways (Rank) 23 (3rd)

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone has recorded 2,882 yards (262 ypg) on 192-of-325 passing with 25 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 207 rushing yards (18.8 ypg) on 60 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Jaylan Knighton has 645 rushing yards on 113 carries with six touchdowns.

LJ Johnson Jr. has been handed the ball 99 times this year and racked up 542 yards (49.3 per game) with three touchdowns.

Jake Bailey's leads his squad with 438 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 33 catches (out of 44 targets).

RJ Maryland has caught 26 passes for 398 yards (36.2 yards per game) and seven touchdowns this year.

Romello Brinson has racked up 24 grabs for 376 yards, an average of 34.2 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Navy Stats Leaders

Tai Lavatai has thrown for 522 yards (52.2 per game) while completing 53.3% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes with two interceptions this season. He's also run for 171 yards with two touchdowns.

Alex Tecza has run the ball 115 times for 723 yards, with five touchdowns.

Xavier Arline has racked up 264 yards on 68 carries with two touchdowns.

Eli Heidenreich has racked up 320 receiving yards on 14 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Brandon Chatman has caught 13 passes and compiled 211 receiving yards (21.1 per game).

Nathan Kent's four grabs (on 12 targets) have netted him 77 yards (7.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

