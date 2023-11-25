Which team is on top of the SoCon as we head into the college football bowl season? Keep scrolling, as we've got power rankings to update you on where each team stands.

SoCon Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Furman

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 10-1

10-2 | 10-1 Overall Rank: 24th

24th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 88th

88th Last Game: W 26-7 vs Chattanooga

Next Game

Week 15 Opponent: Montana

Montana Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8

9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8 TV Channel:

2. Western Carolina

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 7-3

7-4 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 34th

34th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 86th

86th Last Game: L 27-24 vs VMI

3. Mercer

Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 9-3

9-4 | 9-3 Overall Rank: 40th

40th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 64th

64th Last Game: L 41-0 vs South Dakota State

4. Chattanooga

Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 8-4

8-5 | 8-4 Overall Rank: 43rd

43rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 73rd

73rd Last Game: L 26-7 vs Furman

5. Samford

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 5-4

6-5 | 5-4 Overall Rank: 56th

56th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 76th

76th Last Game: W 27-17 vs UT Martin

6. VMI

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 5-5

5-6 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 84th

84th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 84th

84th Last Game: W 27-24 vs Western Carolina

7. Wofford

Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 2-8

2-9 | 2-8 Overall Rank: 100th

100th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 82nd

82nd Last Game: W 19-13 vs Furman

8. East Tennessee State

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 2-7

3-8 | 2-7 Overall Rank: 103rd

103rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 63rd

63rd Last Game: W 35-23 vs Citadel

9. Citadel

Current Record: 0-11 | Projected Record: 0-10

0-11 | 0-10 Overall Rank: 124th

124th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 71st

71st Last Game: L 35-23 vs East Tennessee State

