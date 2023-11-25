Week 13 College Football Computer Picks & Predictions
On the Week 13 Football Bowl Subdivision slate, we have Duke (-6.5) as the best bet on the card. See below for more suggestions on point spreads and totals, including parlay possibilities.
See insights and computer predictions for that game and more in this article.
College Football Computer Picks - Best Spread Bets
Pick: Duke -6.5 vs. Pittsburgh
- Matchup: Pittsburgh Panthers at Duke Blue Devils
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Duke by 19.3 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 25
- TV Channel: ACC Network
Pick: Memphis -11.5 vs. Temple
- Matchup: Memphis Tigers at Temple Owls
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Memphis by 23.6 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 24
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
Pick: Missouri -7.5 vs. Arkansas
- Matchup: Missouri Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Missouri by 17.8 points
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: November 24
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Fubo
Pick: Florida State -6.5 vs. Florida
- Matchup: Florida State Seminoles at Florida Gators
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida State by 16.8 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 25
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
Pick: UMass +2.5 vs. UConn
- Matchup: UConn Huskies at UMass Minutemen
- Projected Favorite & Spread: UMass by 7.3 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 25
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
College Football Computer Picks - Best Total Bets
Over 35.5 - Eastern Michigan vs. Buffalo
- Matchup: Eastern Michigan Eagles at Buffalo Bulls
- Projected Total: 45.5 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: November 21
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Fubo
Over 41.5 - Wyoming vs. Nevada
- Matchup: Wyoming Cowboys at Nevada Wolf Pack
- Projected Total: 50.7 points
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: November 25
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
Under 68.5 - Washington State vs. Washington
- Matchup: Washington State Cougars at Washington Huskies
- Projected Total: 60.6 points
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: November 25
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Fubo
Over 26.5 - Iowa vs. Nebraska
- Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes at Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Projected Total: 34.1 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 24
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Fubo
Over 35.5 - Miami (OH) vs. Ball State
- Matchup: Miami (OH) RedHawks at Ball State Cardinals
- Projected Total: 41.9 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 25
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
