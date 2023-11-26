How to Watch the Bucks vs. Trail Blazers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Portland Trail Blazers (4-11) will visit the Milwaukee Bucks (11-5) after losing four road games in a row.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bucks and Trail Blazers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Bucks vs. Trail Blazers Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bucks vs Trail Blazers Additional Info
|Bucks vs Trail Blazers Injury Report
|Bucks vs Trail Blazers Players to Watch
|Bucks vs Trail Blazers Prediction
|Bucks vs Trail Blazers Odds/Over/Under
|Bucks vs Trail Blazers Betting Trends & Stats
|Bucks vs Trail Blazers Player Props
Bucks Stats Insights
- The Bucks are shooting 49.6% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 49.2% the Trail Blazers allow to opponents.
- Milwaukee has a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 49.2% from the field.
- The Bucks are the 21st best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 27th.
- The Bucks put up 121.1 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 113 the Trail Blazers give up.
- Milwaukee is 10-2 when scoring more than 113 points.
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- The Bucks are averaging 120.1 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are playing better offensively, averaging 122.1 points per contest.
- Milwaukee gives up 117.9 points per game at home this season, compared to 119 in away games.
- In terms of three-point shooting, the Bucks have played worse in home games this season, draining 13.9 three-pointers per game with a 35.8% three-point percentage, compared to 14.1 per game and a 39.6% percentage on the road.
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|Questionable
|Non-Covid Illness
|Jae Crowder
|Out
|Groin
