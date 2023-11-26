Can we anticipate Jared Spurgeon finding the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild face off with the Detroit Red Wings at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jared Spurgeon score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Spurgeon stats and insights

  • Spurgeon is yet to score through five games this season.
  • He has not faced the Red Wings yet this season.
  • Spurgeon has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 59 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 15.1 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.